Otter Tail Corporation Held Its 111th Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) - Get Report held its second virtual-only annual meeting of common shareholders on April 12, 2021. Due to the continuing public health threat of COVID-19, the company elected again to host this year's annual meeting as a virtual-only meeting. This was the corporation's 111 th annual meeting. Represented by proxy or present in person at the meeting was 80.6 percent of the corporation's total shares outstanding.

Shareholders reelected Karen M. Bohn, Charles S. MacFarlane, and Thomas J. Webb to serve three-year terms on Otter Tail Corporation's board of directors. Ms. Bohn, of Edina, Minnesota, is the President of Galeo Group, LLC, a management consulting firm. Ms. Bohn has been on the board since 2003. She serves as the Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. MacFarlane, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Otter Tail Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Otter Tail Power Company. He formerly served as President of Otter Tail Power Company. Mr. MacFarlane has been on the board since 2015. Mr. Webb, of Richland, Michigan, is an advisor to a variety of companies, including CenterPoint Energy, Inc. He is a retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CMS Energy Corporation, primarily a gas and electric utility. Mr. Webb has been on the board since 2018. He is a member of the Audit and Compensation and Human Capital Management Committees.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation has interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information are available at www.ottertail.com. Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minn., and Fargo, N.D.

