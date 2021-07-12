Ott Scientific Combines Diagnostic Businesses To Form Ethos Biosciences

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve diagnostic customers seeking accurate, repeatable and easy-to-use products, Ott Scientific is combining four legacy organizations into one business called Ethos Biosciences.

Ethos Biosciences will serve multiple segments of the diagnostic market, including health care, biotechnology, veterinary, food and environmental testing. The four legacy organizations will now operate as product line and service brands: American Bionostica for lateral flow products, Astral Diagnostics for histology and hematology stains and reagents, Astral Rx for pharmaceutical formulations, and Exocell for research and clinical nephrology assays.

"Combining our operations and areas of expertise allows us to seamlessly deliver contract development and manufacturing services to customers," said Ryan Ott, Executive Vice President of Ott Scientific and President of Ethos Biosciences. "Our model supports robust partnerships with customers, from advanced research and development to high volume, efficient manufacturing."

Ethos Biosciences will operate between two sites in Newtown Square, PA, and Logan Township, NJ. The majority of development activities will occur in its newly outfitted, 12,000-square-foot R&D lab in Newtown Square, while manufacturing will occur in Logan Township. The new, 126,000-square-foot Logan Township facility recently received UL certification for cGMP manufacturing of over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals, with ISO13485 certification expected in 2022.

"Our brands have more than 80 years of combined experience manufacturing accurate, repeatable and easy-to-use diagnostics and reagents," says Michael H. Ott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ott Scientific. "The Ethos Biosciences team includes more than 60 talented people who are excited to bring their energy and expertise to deliver diagnostic tools to scientists and practitioners."

About Ott ScientificBased in Warrington, PA, Ott Scientific is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, monomers, polymers, stains, reagents, immunoassays, microspheres and formulations. The privately held company serves customers around the world through its subsidiaries Bangs Laboratories, Creative Consumer Products, Ethos Biosciences and Polysciences, Inc. Learn more about Ott Scientific by visiting www.ethosbiosciences.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ott-scientific-combines-diagnostic-businesses-to-form-ethos-biosciences-301331497.html

SOURCE Ethos Biosciences