Ott Scientific Announces Acquisition Of American Bionostica

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ott Scientific is pleased to announce its acquisition of American Bionostica, Inc.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ott Scientific is pleased to announce its acquisition of American Bionostica, Inc. (ABI), a lateral flow development and manufacturing company, further diversifying the company's product portfolio within the health-care diagnostics space.

The acquisition of American Bionostica - a leading developer of specialty quantitative lateral flow assays utilizing colloidal gold conjugates and latex microspheres for highly sensitive and specific assays - was effective April 1 and will be operated inside the company's Ethos Biosciences subsidiary.

"Through integrating American Bionostica into the Ott Scientific organization, we are driving health-care innovation by providing diagnostic tools to scientists and practitioners," said Ryan Ott, EVP of Ott Scientific and President of Ethos Biosciences. "The addition of ABI broadens the portfolio of assays we develop and manufacture that are accurate, repeatable and easy to use."

The entire American Bionostica team will join Ott Scientific post acquisition, and a number of new research and production positions are expected to open immediately.

ISO13485 and cGMP compliant space is under construction at Ott Scientific's 126,000-square-foot facility in Logan Township, NJ, to house the operation, which will provide significant room for expansion of the business. ABI will remain at its Swedesboro, NJ, location until the new space is completed later this year.

"We are excited to integrate ABI into our portfolio of diagnostic-related companies, expanding the unique products and services we can provide to our customers," said Michael H. Ott, Chairman & CEO of Ott Scientific. "Rapid tests that American Bionostica can develop and manufacture here in the United States have applications in food, environmental, biotechnology and health-care industries."

About Ott Scientific Ott Scientific is a leading manufacturer of clinical histology and hematology stains, immunoassays for the research market, and microspheres for the diagnostic market through its subsidiaries Astral Diagnostics, Bangs Laboratories, Ethos Biosciences and Polysciences, Inc. Learn more about Ott Scientific by visiting www.ethosbiosciences.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ott-scientific-announces-acquisition-of-american-bionostica-301287654.html

SOURCE Ott Scientific