OTT Channel "OAN Plus" Launches On KPVM TV In Las Vegas DMA

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OAN Plus, an over-the-top ("OTT") delivered news channel, is pleased to announce that it is available in the Las Vegas designated market area ("DMA") on KPVM TV, sub channel 25.4. OAN Plus is an OTT free-ad-supported TV ("FAST") variant of national cable news brand One America News Network (" OAN "). OAN Plus is now available to a population of 2.7 million people and 775,000 homes in the nation's 39th DMA of Las Vegas, Nevada via KPVM TV. This is the first launch of OAN Plus , an OTT FAST channel, on an over-the-air ("OTA") broadcaster.

"I'm thrilled to add OAN Plus to the broadcast offering of KPVM TV," stated Vernon Van Winkle, owner and CEO of KPVM TV. " OAN is one of the strongest center-to-right news brands in the nation. I worked with the folks at OAN during my vacation to get this deal done and bring OAN Plus to KPVM TV viewers."

According to Charles Herring, president of OAN, "I see no difference between our OTT free-ad-supported TV brands and over-the-air sub channels. Both are available free to the consumer without a subscription. OTT channels are streamed over the internet and broadcast sub channels are accessed with a digital antenna and a television. Broadcasters can further enhance their value to the consumer and viewership by launching OAN Plus. More roll-outs of OAN Plus as an OTA broadcast sub-channel are on the horizon."

The deployment of OAN Plus on KPVM TV is believed to be the first major cable news channel to launch an OTT variant of its cable feed on an over-the-air broadcaster.

In addition to its recent launch on KPVM TV, OAN Plus is available on Pluto TV Ch 242, The Roku Channel, Vizio TV Ch 231, Local Now, Distro TV Ch 132, FreeCast's Select TV, GlewdTV, MyTV2Go, Freebie TV, KlowdTV, OneHubTV, Channelbox on Freeview Ch 27, and other leading FAST platforms.

