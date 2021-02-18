Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics Holds Exhibition Of Japanese Art Works Precisely Reproduced By Ceramics

- Introducing "Exhibition of Various Expressions -- Tour of World of Japanese Beauty with Ceramic Boards --" with Video -

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics Co., Ltd. ( https://www.ohmi.co.jp/en/), a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., held a special exhibition titled "Exhibition of Various Expressions -- Tour of the world of Japanese beauty with ceramic boards --" at the Otsuka Museum of Art ( https://o-museum.or.jp/en/), which is located in Naruto City, Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, from December 29, 2020, to February 21, 2021.

A total of 11 works, including Japanese art works reproduced on ceramic boards, was exhibited at the Otsuka Museum of Art, which houses full-scale ceramic reproductions of more than 1,000 Western masterpieces.

For the special exhibition, please visit the following video link: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105417/202102171146/_prw_PM1fl_HfsvSSlf.mp4

This is a special exhibition that provides an opportunity to deepen understanding by creating new discoveries and sympathies about Japanese culture and the connection between Japanese art and Western art as well as the art history ranging from the prehistoric "Jomon" era to the present.

For the first time, the ceramic board reproduction of Korin Ogata's "Wind God and Thunder God" and Hoitsu Sakai's "Summer and Autumn Grasses" were exhibited back to back in a folding-screen style. It is reminiscent of the original appearance that was originally drawn on the front and back of the folding screen. Please take a look at the video.

Pottery is a very strong material as the Jomon pottery of over 1,000 years ago is handed down to the present day. The colors baked at high temperature do not fade, and visitors can also touch and enjoy the texture of the work. Otsuka Ohmi Ceramics will convey art and culture to the future with ceramic boards.

