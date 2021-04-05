Otonomy Announces Presentation Of OTO-313 Clinical Results At American Neurotology Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the presentation of previously disclosed clinical results from the successful OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial at the upcoming American Neurotology Society's 56 th Annual Spring Meeting, which is part of the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meeting (COSM), to be held virtually April 7-11, 2021. The oral presentation will be delivered on April 10, 2021 at 5:07 p.m. EDT by Kenneth Maxwell, M.D., a Neurotologist at Piedmont Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dr. Maxwell was an investigator in the trial.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present clinical results from the OTO-313 Phase 1/2 trial to the neurotology community during the COSM conference," said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. "Tinnitus is a common condition seen by neurotologists who unfortunately have no approved drug treatments to offer patients. The Phase 2 trial we recently initiated builds on the encouraging Phase 1/2 results and is a significant step forward for this important program."

About OtonomyOtonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration.

