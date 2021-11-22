OtherLevels Now Authorized To Operate As An Online Sports Betting Vendor In Eleven U.S. States

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OtherLevels, a leader in cross-channel marketing and engagement for the sports betting and gaming industries, is now authorized to operate as an online sports betting vendor in 11 U.S. states, following receipt of interim approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

With West Virginia, OtherLevels is now authorized to do business in over 22% of U.S. states. The company is actively seeking licensure in an additional six states and plans to apply for other approvals as its growth dictates.

"We're committed to responsibly serving gaming operations in all jurisdictions in which we are authorized to operate and grateful to the West Virginia Lottery Commission for regulatory approval to operate within their state," said Brendan O'Kane, CEO of OtherLevels. "We look forward to serving our clients alongside the expansion of legal gaming across the country."

OtherLevels' Sports Engagement Platform is a sports-powered engagement solution, combining sophisticated content, publishing capabilities and multiple live sports and betting odds feeds to engage sports players pre-game, live during the game and post sports games. The company's Intelligent Messaging platform is a CRM and digital messaging platform for sports betting, gaming, and lotteries. Together, these solutions form a best-in-class multi-channel marketing suite that maximizes player activation and in-session participation and drives new player registrations.

"With each new participating state, we're committed to delivering the highest quality player engagement solutions to our gaming and sportsbook partners," added O'Kane. "We're excited to be a part of gaming's growth and potential in the United States."

For more information about OtherLevels, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vanessa.horwell@otherlevels.com.

About OtherLevels OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX: OLV, or "OtherLevels") is a leading provider of Sports and Customer Engagement Platforms with offices in Europe, the US and Australia. The OtherLevels Sports Engagement Platform is a sports-powered CEP, combining sophisticated content, publishing capabilities and multiple live sports and betting odds feeds to engage sports players pre-game, live during the game and post sports games. OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging is a multi-channel engagement platform enabling clients to engage their known and anonymous audiences across desktop, mobile web and app. The two platforms deliver real-time messaging solutions for global online sports betting, iGaming and lottery operators, including Camelot (UK), OPAP, Luckia, Pinnacle, Golden Nugget, Michigan State Lottery, Kindred/Unibet and Betfred. For more information, please visit www.otherlevels.com.

