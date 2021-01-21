OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tuesday Morning To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tuesday Morning Corp (OTCQX: TUEM), an off-price retailer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Following its successful financial and operational reorganization and emergence from Chapter 11, Tuesday Morning begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TUEM." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to have emerged from a highly successful reorganization that enabled our shareholders to continue owning our common equity. We welcome significant new institutional ownership through the back stopped rights offering which is led by Osmium Partners, LLC and Tensile Capital Management LLC. Trading on OTCQX is an important step forward for Tuesday Morning and our shareholders," commented Steve Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Tuesday Morning.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Tuesday MorningTuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 490 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

