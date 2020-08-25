OTC Markets Group Welcomes TriStar Gold Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced TriStar Gold Inc. (TSX-V: TSG; OTCQX: TSGZF), a junior exploration and development company focusing on gold properties in the Americas, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TriStar Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

TriStar Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TSGZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mr. Nicholas Appleyard, President and CEO of TriStar Gold Inc stated that, "We are extremely pleased to be elevated to trading on OTCQX as we believe that OTCQX provides a superior trading platform for the foreign and US investors in TriStar Gold and that OTCQX complements the Company's trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange."

About TriStar Gold Inc.TriStar Gold Inc. is a junior exploration and development company focusing on gold properties in the Americas. It is currently expending it activities on the Castelo de Sonhos property ("CDS") in Para State in Brazil. In 2019 and 2020, TriStar is undertaking a major in fill drill program following which it plans to complete a pre-feasibility study on CDS.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

