OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tinybeans Group Ltd To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tinybeans Group Ltd (ASX: TNY; OTCQX: TNYYF), a Sydney and New York-based social media platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tinybeans Group Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Tinybeans Group Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TNYYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Eddie Geller, Chief Executive Officer of Tinybeans stated, "We are pleased to enable U.S. investors to trade our shares in the American market. OTCQX provides sponsored real-time quotes for U.S. investors, without the imposition of significant additional costs. We are thrilled to offer now our very large membership base in the U.S. an easier way to invest in the Company as we execute our growth strategy."

Rimon Law acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Tinybeans Group LtdTinybeans Group Ltd is a Sydney and New York-based, social parenting platform that connects parents with the most trusted digital tools and resources on the planet to help every family thrive. Tinybeans (now with Red Tricycle) serves a deeply engaged user base in over 200 countries/territories and enjoys over 100,000 5-star reviews in the Apple App Store and the Google Play stores. Being Apple's App of the Day in the U.S. in October 2019 and again in March 2020, puts Tinybeans in the elite company of best apps in the world!

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

