OTC Markets Group Welcomes The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market.

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund is the first publicly traded crypto index fund in the U.S. It seeks to track the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies—screened for liquidity, custody and other risks, and rebalanced monthly.—representing approximately 80% of the overall cryptocurrency market.

Shares of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund will begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BITW." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The unprecedented events of 2020 have motivated many to prioritize investing in crypto for the first time," said Hunter Horsley, founder and CEO of Bitwise Asset Management. "With BITW, investors can now get exposure to bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies without having to pick winners and constantly monitor the rapid changes in the space."

About The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund

Established in 2017, the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund is a smart and secure way for investors to gain diversified exposure to the crypto. The fund seeks to track the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies—screened for liquidity, custody and other risks, and rebalanced monthly—representing approximately 80% of the overall cryptocurrency market. Governance of the underlying index is overseen by a committee and guided by an advisory board featuring world-renowned experts in the fields of both index design and crypto analysis.

Bitwise Asset Management is a leading provider of index and beta funds for the crypto market. Based in San Francisco, Bitwise's team combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing—coming from firms including Facebook, Google, Wealthfront, BlackRock, Fidelity, Deutsche Bank, IndexIQ, and ETF.com. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and is a frequent commentator on crypto in the press. It has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron's, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and many other leading publications. The firm is a trusted partner to financial advisors, RIAs, multifamily offices, hedge funds, and other professional investors as they navigate the crypto space.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

