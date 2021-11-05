OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gage Growth Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE; OTCQX: GAEGF), a vertically integrated, high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gage Growth Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Gage Growth Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GAEGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to be upgraded to OTCQX, which allows us to increase visibility and improve liquidity" said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Gage Growth Corp.Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gageusa.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabisFacebook: @gageusa Twitter: @gagecannabisco

Gage Contact: 1-(833)-455-GAGE (4243) IR@gageusa.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-gage-growth-corp-to-otcqx-301417464.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.