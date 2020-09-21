OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Home Bancorp, Inc To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced First Home Bancorp, Inc (OTCQX: FHBI), a bank holding company for First Home Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. First Home Bancorp, Inc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

First Home Bancorp, Inc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FHBI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Moving to the OTCQX Market is a huge step forward for our shareholders, and our company," said First Home CEO Anthony N. Leo.

"As one of the only actively traded bank holding companies based in the Tampa Bay region, this gives us better access to capital markets and greater strategic optionality. Perhaps most importantly, it will enhance our ability to be 'here for what's next' with our customers."

D. A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About First Home Bancorp, IncFirst Home Bancorp, Inc. is a registered bank holding company which commenced on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, First Home Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. First Home Bank is a Federal Reserve member, state-chartered banking institution. The Bank operates six full-service office locations, 27 mortgage loan production offices, and is a top nation-wide SBA lender. First Home Bancorp, Inc., through the Bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of June 30, 2020, First Home Bancorp, Inc. had $1.5 billion in total assets, of which $810 million consisted of loans made under the Payroll Protection Program.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

