OTC Markets Group Welcomes Choice Consolidation Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Choice Consolidation Corp. (NEO: CDXX.UN.U; OTCQX: CDXXF), a special purpose acquisition company ('SPAC') targeting an acquisition of one or more cannabis businesses or assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Choice Consolidation Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Choice Consolidation Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CDXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Since completing our capital raise in February, we've reviewed numerous opportunities in the cannabis space to deploy the $172.5 million we raised," said Joseph Caltabiano, CEO, Choice Consolidation Corp. "We believe upgrading to the OTCQX Marketplace will benefit our shareholders and improve liquidity of our stock."

Dickinson Wright PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Choice Consolidation Corp.Choice Consolidation Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company ('SPAC') targeting an acquisition of one or more cannabis businesses or assets that can create a best-in-class cannabis multi-state operator ('MSO'). We intend to search for businesses with a focus on cannabis cultivation , production, distribution, brands, manufacturing and/or retailing businesses in key limited licensed markets in the US.

About OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-choice-consolidation-corp-to-otcqx-301350789.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.