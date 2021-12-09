OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence On Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS remains focussed on its M&A strategy of acquiring and growing global technology companies. The company acquired three companies in its first two quarters of 2021, one in the UK and two in the Middle East. During Q3 and Q4, ILUS signed pre-contract agreements for the acquisition of three companies in the United States, and more recently with a UK-based group of four companies, which it is due to announce soon.

ILUS' team of attorneys are very close to the completion of the three US acquisitions where ILUS has already agreed and signed pre-contract agreements. The company is confidently aiming to complete the transactions of at least two of the three acquisitions before year end although possibly before Christmas, following which it will be able to announce full details on the acquisitions, with the ILUS sales and marketing teams already involved in implementation planning for as soon as the transactions close. Meanwhile, ILUS has since been conducting due diligence on further strategically aligned acquisition targets in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe, and has regularly been discussing acquisition opportunities with several Asian companies but wished to update Shareholders that it has taken further steps forward towards the acquisition of a very profitable, prominent Asian technology development and manufacturing company which holds enormous potential for expansion.

ILUS is targeting the acquisition of an Asian headquartered Group of companies which operate in the emergency response, aerospace, defence, logistics and security solutions sectors. The group designs, engineers and manufactures a diverse range of solutions for the public safety industry, spanning from firefighting vehicles right through to robotic automation solutions which are used in global manufacturing plants. The group already has a strong footprint in Asia with global customers that include well-known aviation companies, defence manufacturers and international organizations. ILUS is confident that for many reasons, this would be a very well-aligned acquisition. It confirmed that discussions have gained momentum and are moving quickly, with further details to be shared in due course as various legal stages are surpassed.

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, ILUS originally targeted the acquisition of a well-established fire truck and rescue vehicle manufacturer and converter in Asia, knowing that this company supplies many fire brigades across the region and manufactures some of the world's most innovative rescue vehicles and robotics systems for emergency responders. On its own this company would be an important acquisition for ILUS, but with-it being part of the larger group which is also incredibly well aligned with ILUS in terms of technology innovation, ILUS decided to target the acquisition of the entire Group of companies.

In Asia, government public safety organisations in the likes of Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan are often very well-funded and the region is of extraordinary value to the growth of ILUS. In this region, ILUS plans to follow a similar strategy to that of the US market, where it will acquire manufacturing capability and additional technology innovation and then acquire routes to market through the acquisition of multiple regional distributors. This targeted acquisition will provide ILUS with exceptional manufacturing capability, including for technology and solutions that can be utilised by other ILUS acquisitions and/or sold by them. It will also provide the optimal foundation for ILUS' growth into the Asian region and very significantly, it will provide ILUS with an extensive list of global multinational customers to which it can cross-sell its existing and future technology.

John-Paul Backwell, ILUS Managing Director, said the following of the targeted Asian acquisition; "There has been so much positive news in the last few months, with many acquisitions taking place, new ones being agreed and plenty of even more exciting discussions going on. We are steadfast in our dedication to accelerating manufacturing capability and providing access to life saving solutions on a global scale, and we are using innovative technologies, companies, and partnerships to do this. Incredible progress has already been made in the UK, Middle East, US, and Europe. Adding to this, the Asian public safety market is enormous, and this would be a perfectly aligned acquisition which will be fantastic for the growth of ILUS. Progress so far is very positive, and we only announce potential deals when we know there is a high probability of us concluding them, although we do have several processes still to go through on this one. In the meantime, we still plan to be making a number of important announcements between now and year end."

In a brief acquisition summary provided by ILUS, the company confirmed that it expects at least $12 million in annual revenue in 2022 from its first 3 US acquisitions, and a further $12 million in 2022 from its soon to be announced, agreed UK acquisition, which it has signed pre-contract terms with. ILUS is currently conducting due diligence on several companies including the Asian company which has an annual revenue of $30 million. The company is in acquisition discussions with multiple firefighting equipment manufacturers and distributors, fixed firefighting system manufacturers and installers, UAV manufacturers, specialised technology manufacturers, software development companies and even a very disruptive electric vehicle manufacturer. Annual revenues for these acquisition targets range from $2 million to $40 million. Furthermore, ILUS is still conducting due diligence on an acquisition target with consistent annual revenue of more than $100 million, with this acquisition forming part of its first NASDAQ up list plan. Although some have incorrectly linked the two, this acquisition is separate from the company's substantial EU acquisition, where agreement is in place and contracts are being finalised by a team of Attorneys and the Government of the respective European Country where the acquisition is taking place.

For further information on the companies please see the ILUS communication channels.

Website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking StatementCertain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (I) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.