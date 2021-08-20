OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces The Appointment Of An Experienced Global Marketing Director To Lead Its Global Marketing Strategy

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions in 2021, the company is now working on a further 5 acquisitions and with increased marketing requirements for both new and existing acquisitions. ILUS has appointed experienced Global Marketing Director, Claire Allen-Addy.

Claire Allen-Addy joins ILUS with more than 15 years' marketing experience and an excellent track record in leading the marketing efforts of various technology companies. Claire's proven ability to successfully organise and manage the marketing requirements of dynamic technology businesses with multiple products and solutions is an asset to ILUS, given that ILUS plans to acquire multiple companies in the next year, each requiring their own marketing strategy and implementation.

Having gained extensive experience in the public safety technology sector, Claire joins ILUS from prominent British public safety technology company, Detego Global, where she was Marketing Director. Claire has also previously led the marketing efforts of transformational acquisition company, Shearwater Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Claire will be focused on leading the marketing strategy and implementation for each ILUS acquisition as well as the ILUS parent company itself. She will also implement the ILUS public engagement strategy. Claire started with ILUS on 16 thof August 2021 and is already in the process of expanding her team globally.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Claire's appointment: "Having worked with Claire previously, I am confident in her ability to manage the global marketing requirements of ILUS. We are expanding so quickly and with new larger acquisitions just around the corner, Claire's excellent organisational skills combined with her creative genius and passion will be a massive boost to our team. This appointment will strengthen the current marketing team but also prepare the team for future growth."

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:

website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.