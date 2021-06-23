OTC:ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces Its Acquisition Update As It Closes In On Numerous Strategic Acquisitions

NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021 and has been working on completing several strategic acquisitions in Europe and the USA.

ILUS' acquisition strategy includes the aggressive acquisition and consolidation of companies that fit its strategic modus operandi and its core mission of delivering innovative and disruptive technology which protects and saves lives. ILUS has a three-pronged acquisition strategy and is conducting thorough due diligence on, and negotiating with, potential acquisitions that satisfy the following objectives:

Acquisitions that will add to ILUS' manufacturing footprint and global production capacity since many of its key markets require or prefer local manufacturing capability instead of importing.

ILUS is acquiring companies with well-established brands and routes to market in specific sectors, which will exponentially speed up the penetration of the ILUS product range into those markets or sectors.

ILUS is acquiring companies that have a technological advantage, where the target company will contribute significant innovation to the ILUS group of products or wider strategy. Technology additions are focused on the public safety sector and include software solutions with significant Artificial Intelligence capability, IoT technology including wearable technology, and disruptive drone technology.

ILUS is currently engaged in the final stages of discussions in Europe where it expects to complete an acquisition which it has been working on for nearly five months. This acquisition will simultaneously benefit from a Joint Venture with a specialist vehicle manufacturer and the privatization of a large ex-government manufacturing plant. This European acquisition has many moving parts and is substantial in size and strategic importance. The deal will allow ILUS access to some of the world's largest free trade agreements including the whole of Russia, China, European Union and Eastern Europe, servicing a combined population of over two billion people, some of world's largest economies and key markets which are in dire need of a technology refresh. This acquisition will also provide a high-quality, low-cost manufacturing base for higher volume ILUS products such as the kitchen system, all Fire and Rescue products and the E-Raptor electric Utility Vehicle. Immediate market potential includes the replacement of 400 fire vehicles over the next few years in order to bring the target acquisition country's fleet up to the European EURO 6 standards. Currently, there is no manufacturer in the region that can deliver the requirement of meeting the latest engine and Co2 emissions standards. There are many moving parts to a deal of this magnitude which need to be properly structured to reduce any risk for ILUS. There are also several important factors which need to be factored into the timescale that are currently being assessed and finalized. These include government approval, tax incentives, corporate structure, grants and various other financial, strategic and political considerations. We are pleased to say that this acquisition is progressing extremely well and is expected to deliver great value to ILUS.

While the European deal is nearing completion, ILUS is beginning to aggressively focus on the USA where it plans to open a new factory in Ocala, Florida - the same location as three other major global Fire and Rescue companies. ILUS has short-listed the facilities of interest and plans to have the lease in place with factory set-up underway by the end of July.

The Florida manufacturing facility that will be in operation by late August 2021 will be accompanied by two smaller Distribution/Support/Sales Centers on the East and West Coasts of the US. ILUS is still reviewing its options for these facilities. The West Coast facility will have a heavy emphasis on wildfire technology and a more customized range will be distributed from this location. Plans are in place and discussions underway already to replicate this in the Australian market, which faces very similar wildfire challenges. Potential acquisitions that ILUS is working on in the USA will place production demand on the new proposed Ocala factory. The US acquisitions are in the late stages of due diligence and deal structuring. These acquisitions form part of the larger US and Global strategy and will not be standalone acquisitions, with each acquisition directly benefitting other companies within the ILUS Group. Each deal is designed to add value and fit the overall strategic direction and strategy of the group.

Although ILUS would like to have completed these deals already, it is ensuring that the considerations and risks for each deal are addressed and eliminated. ILUS is comfortable in the deal progress, the positions that the company has so far negotiated and is confident that the majority of the shareholder base will be supportive of the deals which will deliver on the acquisition objective of adding medium to long-term value.

ILUS' Dubai factory is now fully operational and increasing efficiency as the new systems and processes begin to bed themselves down. The team is currently working on completing the ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Certification and preparing to complete the kitchen system certification, which is linked to ISO 9001. Delivery of two new large CNC machines is expected towards the end of July. Although the factory faced multiple COVID challenges with key staff being stranded abroad in India and many also having to self-isolate, the facility is now operating at full steam.

ILUS is currently recruiting for additional sales and marketing staff in Dubai, Europe, UK and USA and is also currently booking exhibitions for late 2021 and 2022. The company is currently in the process of appointing a new General Manager for the Middle East, General Manager for UK and Europe and a UK based Marketing Communications Manager. Following this will be the appointment of a US based Technical Director and a US based Marketing Content Manager.

ILUS CEO, Nicolas Link, commented with the following: "We are working as quickly as we can on all the deals and the overall strategy. We wish we could simply accelerate into the future but we have certainly been working extremely hard and progressed very well. I am excited to say that we are now in the closing stages with these acquisitions and there are also more in the pipeline. The second half of 2021 will certainly get off to a flying start."

