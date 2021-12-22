OTC: CSLI Announces Shareholder Updates

SHERIDAN, WY, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ proudly announces the continuation of "From the Boardroom" video series with multiple key announcements regarding Critical Solutions, Inc., and its holding companies. In the video, Robert Munck, Vice President,‌ ‌states,‌ "The company has posted its filing on the OTC Exchange for the removal of its "Shell Status" with Critical Solutions, Inc. As a result of the removal, we should be more recognized and gain traction with the institutional investment community as we prepare to interface with private banking hedge funds. Also, revenues for the month of December is cash flowing positive making our 4Q + year end filings positive financial news."

"The recent acquisition of Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) has brought us revenues in this 4 th Quarter from the signed contracts with two production companies for feature films that will be released in 2022. In addition to our highly experienced Grammy Award winning CEO, Andrew Lane, we are in the process of creating a "Power Management Team" to activate our brand influencers that have a combined total of over 500 hundred million followers. The utilization of social brand influence along with partnerships with film and music production companies that have agreed to working with both Critical Solutions and Universal Systems, Inc. sets the stage for our companies to have a substantial NFT position in the entertainment industry." To learn more about the NFT marketplace launch, visit https://digitaldistrosolutions.com/nft-wallet-token/ .

Mr. Munck adds, "Regarding Rodedawg Intl. Ind. (OTC Pink: RWGI), we are in negotiations with several top tier cannabis brands to obtain licensing and create proprietary products. For the expansion and continued launch, we have been interviewing nationally recognized leadership that we believe have the potential to lead at the national level. We have spent almost a year preparing the company and we are excited to be moving forward during 1Q22."

Mr. Munck concludes, "We have come a long way for CSLI to be cash flowing profitably and doubling our assets over the last quarter leads us to a great position to grow in the year 2022. The Critical Solutions team wishes all of you and your families a healthy and blessed New Year."

The video update covering this press release will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ . Follow the link to subscribe to the video series.

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to: http://www.twitter.com/CSLI_Solutions .

About Universal Systems, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions (OTC Pink: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is multi-media production, distribution, NFT/Crypto services, and bringing social brand influence on film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for additional musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music compositions. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 76,836,847 shares in the Float and 246,049,052 common shares outstanding. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions.Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Critical Solutions, Inc. 1-800-395- 6811 ir@criticalsolutioninc.com

