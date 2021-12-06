OTC: CSLI Announces Shareholder Updates

SHERIDAN, WY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‌Critical‌ ‌Solutions,‌ ‌Inc.‌ ‌ (OTC‌ ‌PINK:‌ ‌CSLI)‌ proudly announces the continuation of "From the Boardroom" video series with multiple key announcements regarding Critical Solutions, Inc., and its holding companies. In the video Robert Munck, Vice President,‌ ‌states,‌ "The company has completed the Share Exchange and consolidation of all assets from MKH Ventures into Critical Solutions providing 127% YTD gains in total asset value. Critical Solutions, Inc. has completed the stated goal of entering all three diversified high growth markets (cannabis, real estate, and crypto) that now provide significant gains to the balance sheet and help protect shareholders from potential market changes in any singular market segment. As a result of key acquisitions such as Universal Systems, Inc., and the consolidation of MKH Ventures, the company is now in communication with OTC Markets to remove the shell status and further the success of CSLI."

The recent acquisition of Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS) has Critical Solutions officially entered in entertainment (film, music, and social brand influence) and NFT/Crypto industries. Critical Solutions, Inc. has signed contracts with two production companies for feature films that will be released in 2022. Furthermore, both production companies have agreed to working with both Critical Solutions and Universal Systems, Inc. for the development of NFT Crypto that will be launched on a proprietary NFT marketplace owned by Critical Solutions, Inc. and managed by Universal Systems, Inc. To learn more about the NFT marketplace launch, visit https://digitaldistrosolutions.com/nft-wallet-token/ .

The video update covering this press release will be featured on the company website homepage and hosted on the new company YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC99LpmXmpCaCiQkm3o_hhuQ . Follow the link to subscribe to the video series.

Mr. Munck concludes, "We believe that the recent quarterly filing represents that the company will continue to maintain the strategy and directive of achieving 200-300% gains with any equity capital we raise. We have demonstrated that we know how to raise money, deploy money, and achieve high rates of return. Lastly, we also want to thank our staff and the staff at Pubco Reporting for ensuring that our reporting was completed on time as promised."

Critical Solutions, Inc. is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at our new address of http://criticalsolutionsinc.com.

Also note the company is still using the Twitter address https://twitter.com/MKHVentures . Our team is working to update the Twitter address to reflect our company's changes.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro Solutions (OTC Pink: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is multimedia production, distribution, NFT/Crypto services, and bringing social brand influence to film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half-billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for additional musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music compositions. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 76,836,847 shares in the Float and 246,049,052 common shares outstanding. The company is being renamed Digital Distro Solutions. Also note, the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

