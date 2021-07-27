Otava Cloud Solutions Now Available On Carahsoft NASPO, OMNIA Partners And The Quilt Contracts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and RESTON, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant cloud solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider ®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Otava's Master Government Aggregator®, showcasing its complete portfolio of compliant hybrid private cloud hosting services, disaster recovery (DRaaS), cloud backup, managed security and colocation services to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts and the company's reseller partners.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, the trusted name in government IT," said John Bourjaily, Director of SLED Sales for Otava. "Our hybrid IT solutions portfolio helps State, Local and Educational organizations quickly, efficiently and easily ramp up productivity and results while ensuring data protection and compliance. By joining forces with Carahsoft, we will be able to not only reach, but also assist more Public Sector organizations in their efforts to advance their cloud and colocation directives. We understand the very real challenges facing public sector organizations, and Otava's cloud-based solutions help them to move into hybrid IT by allowing them to dedicate their IT teams to other key areas, which maximizes their budget and resources."

Otava makes cloud easy for State, Local and Education customers by combining customizable feature sets and transparent pricing methodologies with its legendary consultative support. Otava's locations and portfolio are certified compliant for HIPAA-HITECH; HITRUST; ISO27001; PCI-DSS; and SOC 1, 2 and 3. Solutions are backed by a 100% uptime SLA and managed by tenured, certified cloud professionals. The company's colocation services and cloud platform provide organizations with a wide range of managed orchestration and integration options for private, resource-pooled and shared cloud hosting. The breadth and flexibility make it possible to optimize every workload to its ideal use case. To further protect Government and Educational entities' critical data, Otava offers colocation, managed DRaaS, storage, backup and security services that complement its cloud solutions.

As a VMware Premier Partner that is Cloud Verified, Otava aligns with Carahsoft's partnership with VMware. Otava's Gen 3 Cloud platform, which enables more secure, efficient deployment and orchestration of on-demand cloud resources includes VMware Cloud Director and vSphere. Otava's full portfolio of compliant solutions, coupled with a hands-on consultative approach to design, deployment and ongoing client care, simplifies the cloud transformation journey for Government and Education organizations of all sizes.

"As VMware partners with both Carahsoft and Otava, customers will seamlessly realize the advantages brought by all three organizations," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Together, we will empower Government agencies across the country with a simple, flexible and powerful path to the cloud."

"With the addition of Otava, we are now able to offer customers an easy path to the cloud that ensures data protection and compliance," said Evan Slack, Director of Sales for Emerging Cloud and Virtualization Technologies at Carahsoft. "It's clear that hybrid cloud is the future, and we are pleased to be able to add support for State and Local agencies as well as Educational institutions through Otava's industry leading solutions and with the support of our reseller partners."

Otava's solutions and services are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Otava team at Carahsoft at (833) 597-5570 or Otava@carahsoft.com.

About OtavaFounded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, SLED, and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

About CarahsoftCarahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider ®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator ® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

VMware, Cloud Director and vSphere are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otava-cloud-solutions-now-available-on-carahsoft-naspo-omnia-partners-and-the-quilt-contracts-301340621.html

SOURCE Otava