Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced it has acquired cloud services provider NewCloud Networks. The acquisition of NewCloud bolsters Otava's solutions portfolio, adds a nationwide 10Gb network and adds to Otava's geographic footprint for a total of eighteen cloud nodes available worldwide. The deal increases Otava's employee count by approximately a third, and brings a growing base of enterprise and channel customers.

"NewCloud is a trusted provider and top industry partner for secure and compliant cloud-based business solutions," said Brad Cheedle, CEO of Otava. "This is our third acquisition in less than four years, furthering our mission to consolidate best of breed cloud providers with a hyper focus on investing in the right people, tools, and processes to deliver exceptional experiences for our partners and customers. Our businesses are tightly aligned, and together we stand out as a world-class provider with the right people to ensure secure hybrid cloud is a reality for customers across the globe."

As a result of the acquisition, Otava gains a robust product portfolio that includes security services, cloud backup, disaster recovery, remote desktop, production cloud, and a comprehensive managed security toolset. NewCloud has enabled an on-demand webstore making it easy for customers to purchase solutions online via a convenient storefront. In addition, the company provides Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions that ensure secure management of today's distributed workforce environments.

"The ability to secure IT environments is one of the greatest challenges facing organizations today," said Phil Shih, Managing Director at Industry Analyst firm Structure Research. "The combination of NewCloud, one of the top Veeam data protection partners, and Otava with its secure and compliant Gen 3 Cloud Platform, is powerful in this space. Customers will benefit not only from an advanced hybrid cloud hosting solution, but also from the complementary, easy to integrate business continuity and security services that protect their businesses."

NewCloud's diverse, ultra-low latency network connects an additional ten cloud locations across the US and Europe, improving service availability and performance for all clients. The combined organization will now have points of presence in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Ann Arbor, Flint, Las Vegas, Austin, Washington DC, as well as Frankfurt and Dusseldorf, Germany and Manchester, United Kingdom. Otava's high-touch consultative service coupled with pre-configured architectures, all of which are available to order online, make the cloud journey simple, straightforward, and manageable.

"It is great when like-minded organizations like NewCloud and Otava come together," said Sam V. Kumar, President and CEO of NewCloud Networks. "This is more than just a transaction for NewCloud. We trust Otava as a leader that is taking the right steps toward the future to provide businesses with the breadth of solutions and level of support that is unmatched in the industry."

For the remainder of 2021 NewCloud Networks and the NewCloud brand will continue operating independently as "NewCloud, an Otava Company" under Otava's parent company, Schurz Communications . This approach will ensure there is continuity with their existing support and services, and a dedicated focus on each customer and partner relationship through this transition. All current and prospective customers will have full access to the combined product offerings of both companies effective immediately.

Franklin Court Partners acted as the financial advisor for NewCloud. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to expand our cloud portfolio with the addition of NewCloud," said Todd Schurz, President and CEO of Schurz Communications, Inc. "Otava is quickly advancing its position in the market by hiring talented staff and launching innovative products and services while maintaining its focus on delivering exceptional experiences. These great organizations together will create significant benefits and opportunities for their growing base of customers."

About Otava Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

