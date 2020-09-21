OT-101 PRESENTATION AT PHARMA FORUM 2020

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics "Mateon" (OTC.QB: MATN), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, announced today that on September 21, 2020, Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Mateon, will be presenting as Webinar "Trabedersen-Drug Development using phosphorothioate antisense platform" at Pharma Forum 2020/ Pharmacology and Toxicology/September 21, 2020. Of significant is the finding that cytokine levels of clinical plasma samples of 12 pancreatic cancer patients of the P001 study of OT-101 in advanced solid tumor patients were measured using the ImmunoSignal cytokine storm assay developed by Eurofins. Nine patients with elevated IL-6 were examined further. More than 50% of these patients (6 of 9) exhibited significant reduction in IL-6 level following 1st cycle of dosing with OT-101. Of significant are pts 1041 and 1051 who exhibited a rebound following treatment stop on cycle 1 which decreased again on subsequent cycle 2. All patients exhibited elevated IL-6 on disease progression. The data are supportive of OT-101 against COVID-19 and in line with positive outcome recently reported for Roche's IL-6 inhibitor reported in the Empacta trial, Actemra used alongside standard of care reduced the risk of COVID-19 pneumonia patients advancing to mechanical ventilation or death by 44%. [ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/18/2095621/0/en/Roche-s-phase-III-EMPACTA-study-showed-Actemra-RoActemra-reduced-the-likelihood-of-needing-mechanical-ventilation-in-hospitalised-patients-with-COVID-19-associated-pneumonia.html ].

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon was created by the recent reverse merger with Oncotelic which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mateon Therapeutics Inc. (OTC.QB:MATN) creating an immuno-oncology company dedicated to the development of first in class RNA therapeutics as well as small molecule drugs against cancer and infectious diseases. OT-101, the lead immuno-oncology drug candidate of Mateon/Oncotelic, is a first-in-class anti-TGF-βRNA therapeutic that exhibited single agent activity in some relapsed/refractory cancer patients in clinical trial settings. OT-101 also has activity against COVID-19 and is being tested in clinical trial against COVID-19. Mateon/Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on pediatric cancer patients. Mateon has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101) and melanoma (CA4P) and AML (Oxi4503). For more information, please visit www.oncotelic.com and www.mateon.com.

