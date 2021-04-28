Osteotec Limited Obtain FDA Registration For ChiroKlip

NEWBURY, England, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec Limited have announced that they have obtained FDA registration for ChiroKlip, the powerful self-fixing disposable device that solves the problem of protecting the protruding ends of K-wires.

NEWBURY, England, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec Limited have announced that they have obtained FDA registration for ChiroKlip, the powerful self-fixing disposable device that solves the problem of protecting the protruding ends of K-wires.

ChiroKlip joins the Osteotec Silicone Finger and Concentric Bone Graft System as a new member of the range of high quality, Osteotec products available in the USA market within the orthopaedic space.

Osteotec are working to secure a distribution network for ChiroKlip across the US, as well as continuing to successfully expand in areas outside of the USA.

What is ChiroKlip

ChiroKlip is a new concept in solving the perennial problem of protecting the protruding ends of K-wires and is a powerful self-fixing disposable device developed in the UK.

The butterfly-shaped clip is simple to use and protects the exposed end of the K-wire without using old fashioned and inefficient corks or strapping, or complicated instrumentation.

Protecting the end of the K-wire with ChiroKlip can help prevent trauma or tearing of clothing or other items. The single use ChiroKlip also helps in the removal of wires by allowing an excellent purchase on the wire.

ChiroKlip is widely used within UK hospitals and has a growing export market. Available in easy-to-use boxes of 25 packs, with each pack containing 2 gamma sterilised ChiroKlips.

"FDA registration for ChiroKlip will mean that all Osteotec own-manufactured devices can be sold in the USA, presenting a great opportunity for our export business," said Andrew Dubowski, Osteotec Commercial Director.

"Osteotec products offer excellent commercial opportunities for orthopaedic sales organisations in the USA. Adding our devices to your portfolio is a great way to offer a comprehensive solution to surgeons."

Matt Woods, Osteotec Managing Director, said: "ChiroKlip is a fantastic addition to the Osteotec family, complementing and strengthening our existing product line. This is the latest acquisition Osteotec has made as we continue to grow our international offering."

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a UK-based distributor and manufacturer focused on orthopaedic extremities.

Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 28 years. OrthoCG Holdings Limited acquired Osteotec in October 2019.

Our experienced team of industry experts worked with more than 500 different hospitals across the UK in 2020.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes ChiroKlip, Osteotec Silicone Finger, and the Concentric Bone Graft System.

ChiroKlip K-Wire Protector

ChiroKlips protect the protruding ends of K-wires to prevent injury to patients and clinicians. They are cost-effective, simple, single use and disposable. ChiroKlip can help with the removal of K-wires by increasing purchase on the wire.

Osteotec Silicone Finger Implant

Our silicone finger implant is made in the UK and is a cost-effective solution to PIP and MCP joint replacement.

Osteotec Concentric Bone Grafting System (CBG)

CBG is a specific bone grafting set for extremities. As opposed to standard bone graft harvesting sets, it is sized specifically for extremities. It can be used close to the operating site, needs a much smaller incision and trauma to the donor site.

Contact: Ric Sumner Head of Marketing ricsumner@orthocg.com

For more information visit - www.osteotec.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osteotec-limited-obtain-fda-registration-for-chiroklip-301278860.html

SOURCE Osteotec