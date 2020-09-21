Ostendio Selected Best Tech Work Culture And Best Tech Manager Finalist In Timmy Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion named Ostendio a 2020 finalist for Best Tech Work Culture and Ostendio CEO, Grant Elliott, as Best Tech Manager in the 6 th annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes great workplaces for tech professionals. For Ostendio and all the finalists chosen, it's about far more than "perks" when it comes to a rewarding team environment; it's about a shared mission, meaningful recognition and promoting innovation, learning and technical creativity. Washington DC's community can vote here through Sept. 30 for who will represent them as the Regional Winner at the national round, judged by experts from companies like Netflix and Oracle and announced at the Timmy's first virtual ceremony in October.

Ostendio helps organizations of all sizes who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards. By using the collaborative Ostendio MyVCM platform it is easier for companies to build, operate, and showcase their data security and risk management program. The experts at Ostendio help companies at any stage of their compliance process.

"From the beginning, building an outstanding work culture has been important to the Ostendio founders," said Grant Elliott, CEO and chairman, Ostendio. "The continued growth of Ostendio is a credit to our diverse team who share our mission, understand our goals, and enjoy working and volunteering together. Being a finalist in two Timmy categories is a great acknowledgement of the fantastic work the team has accomplished."

"We've honored tech companies that go above and beyond to inspire innovation and create outstanding work environments for the past five years," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion. "In a year marked by unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we are thrilled to acknowledge many of the companies striving to continue bettering the lives and culture of their tech teams."

In addition to Best Tech Work Culture, in 2020, two new awards were added, "Tech for Good" and "Top Enterprise Employers", to highlight companies creating opportunities and providing employment when the tech community needs it most. As in years past, the other categories include: Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Workplace for Diversity. The complete list of 2020 Timmy Awards regional finalists can be found here, where the local community can also vote daily through Sept. 30.

The 2020 Timmy Awards Ceremony will be a special, entirely digital experience honoring this year's best tech startups, managers and employers, as well as those using technology for good. On Thursday, Oct. 29, all regional Finalists, Regional Winners and the Tech in Motion network is invited to virtually join the celebration, complete with words from this year's host and expert judges, 2020 National Timmy Award announcements, and more. Interested in learning more or attending? Visit the Timmy Awards website.

About Tech in Motion Events Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011, by the IT recruiting organization Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Ostendio Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from Ostendio MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. Ostendio MyVCM helps companies: Identify and quantify enterprise risk; Quickly build and deploy security assessments; Manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and Align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards. For more information about Ostendio's MyVCM, please visit www.ostendio.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

