OSS Presents AI On The Fly® And Data Center In The Sky™ Solutions At NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference This Week

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, presented its AI on the Fly ® and Data Center in the Sky™ products and solutions at this week's GPU Technology Conference, a digital event hosted by NVIDIA, the world leader in GPU-accelerated computing. OSS chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison, presented the session, "Rugged, Transportable GPU-accelerated Servers Using HGX-A100," viewable on demand here.

NVIDIA HGX -A100, the most powerful accelerated server platform for AI and high-performance computing, is the ideal choice for scaling-out a data center that supports AI training and inference. However, it can be challenging to deliver this level of power in the field, closer to the data source, particularly in terms of size, weight, cooling, and power.

In this session, OSS demonstrates how to deliver this level of performance in a rugged, transportable form factor that harnesses the power of a data center for edge applications in aerospace, defense, and autonomous vehicles.

"All of our AI on the Fly and Datacenter in the Sky systems can incorporate NVIDIA A100 GPUs in unique form factors, from deployments in a car trunk to surveillance aircraft," said Ison. "These applications demand high-performance edge computing functionality and capabilities, like the next-generation autonomous vehicles application we announced and the U.S. Navy AI threat detection system we announced earlier this year."

OSS recently introduced the world's first PCIe Gen 4 expansion system that fully supports NVIDIA A100 PCIe Tensor Core GPUs, which can boost computing performance up to 20X over the previous generation.

Customers can order AI on the Fly or expansion system from the company's highly-trained sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop SystemsOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly ® by bringing AI datacenter performance to 'the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsOne Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the performance of the HGX-A100, the timing of the products release, or the fitness of the products for a particular application. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact: Katie RiveraOne Stop Systems, Inc. Tel (760) 745-9883 Email contact

Investor Relations:Ronald Both or Grant StudeCMATel (949) 432-7557 Email contact