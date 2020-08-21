OSPN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Is Investigating OneSpan Inc. For Violations Of The Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan" or the "Company") (OSPN) - Get Report resulting from allegations that OneSpan might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased OneSpan securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit OneSpan Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 11, 2020, during after-market hours, OneSpan disclosed to shareholders that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier.

On this news, OneSpan's share price fell $12.36 per share, or over 39%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

