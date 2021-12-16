Osler Taps Maureen Killoran, QC To Be Firm Co-Chair

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Osler has named corporate and commercial litigator and former Calgary managing partner Maureen Killoran, QC, to a key leadership position as Co-Chair of the firm.

Maureen, who currently practices out of both Osler's Vancouver and Calgary offices, brings extensive experience to the position of Co-Chair as former Office Managing Partner in Calgary from 2011-2017, a member of the firm's Partnership Board, and as a trusted advisor to clients in Western Canada, advising both public and private sector interests. She will leverage her in-depth understanding of our clients' businesses and significant experience in the energy and transportation sector as she succeeds current National Co-Chair Dale Ponder who is retiring from the firm at the end of this year.

"This is an exciting time for Osler as Maureen assumes the role of Co-Chair and continues to lead the firm's growth in Western Canada with our practice groups in Calgary and Vancouver. We know she will ensure that Osler remains a leader in the Canadian legal marketplace with a singular focus on supporting client service and a commitment to excellence across the firm," says Doug Bryce, Osler's National Managing Partner.

Maureen's work has included representing a diverse group of clients in "bet the company" commercial litigation and appeals. She was lead litigation counsel to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project and successfully navigated the project through multiple judicial challenges in multiple courts and provinces, including the Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada. She is a multijurisdictional litigator who has consistently had successful outcomes representing clients across the country, with particular expertise in resource sector disputes, as well as acting as lead counsel on major resource and infrastructure projects.

In her role, alongside Co-Chair Shahir Guindi and National Managing Partner Doug Bryce, Maureen will provide strategic leadership to ensure that Osler continues to the lead the way in the Canadian legal marketplace. Maureen will leverage her deep Western roots and in-depth understanding of our client's businesses as Osler continues to expand its presence in Western Canada.

"I have had the pleasure and privilege of serving as National Co-Chair of our firm with Dale Ponder since 2017. I now am very much looking forward to this opportunity to work closely with my friend and partner Maureen Killoran. We have collaborated with one another for over 15 years, and she is terrific. Maureen brings her energy, wisdom, passion and dedication to this leadership role. Her depth and breadth of experience both as a law firm leader, and as a top litigator will be valued by our clients and firm members alike. Together we will work to ensure that Osler remains the leading business law firm in Canada," says Shahir Guindi, National Co-Chair, Osler.

Maureen will continue to serve clients while assuming the role of Co-Chair of the firm.

About Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Osler is a leading law firm with a singular focus - your business. From Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, Ottawa, Vancouver and New York, we advise our Canadian, U.S. and international clients on an array of domestic and cross-border legal issues. Our collaborative "one firm" approach draws on the expertise of over 450 lawyers to provide responsive, proactive and practical legal solutions driven by your business needs. For over 150 years, we've built a reputation for solving problems, removing obstacles, and providing the answers you need, when you need them. It's law that works.

