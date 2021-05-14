Osiris Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osiris Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "OSI.U" commencing on May 14, 2021. Each unit consists of one share Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "OSI" and "OSI WS", respectively.

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, with a primary focus on targets that possess recognizable brand franchises in the Consumer, Retail and Leisure sectors. The Company is sponsored by Osiris Sponsor, LLC, an investment vehicle managed by Fortinbras Enterprises LP.

Jefferies LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering and as representative of the underwriters. B. Riley Securities is acting as a co-manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

This offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877- 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Ste 1300, Arlington, VA 22209 or by telephone at 703-312-9580.

The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

