OSIbeyond Receives CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Status

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSIbeyond has announced that it is now an approved Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). As an RPO in the CMMC ecosystem, OSIbeyond is authorized to provide consulting services to defense contractors seeking to become audit ready for the CMMC certification. CMMC compliance services include Risk Assessment, GAP analysis, technical solutions, and documentation development. OSIbeyond will help government contractors working with the Department of Defense determine the required CMMC maturity level, become audit ready, and maintain compliance post certification.

"We are thrilled to be one of the pioneer organizations to receive the Registered Provider Organization status from the CMMC-AB and to be listed on the CMMC Marketplace. Our team of cyber security experts including CMMC Registered Practitioners (RP) are ready to guide defense contractors through their CMMC certification journey." - Payam Pourkhomami, President & CEO, OSIbeyond

About OSIbeyond: Since 2004, OSIbeyond has been providing comprehensive Managed IT Services and enterprise-grade Cybersecurity solutions to small and medium-sized organizations. This includes:

Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance solutions

IT Support

Cloud Solutions

Cybersecurity

Technology Strategy

Our Managed Security Services which includes Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance solutions help defense contractors become CMMC audit ready by implementing technical solutions and developing documentation and policies required by CMMC. In addition, we provide ongoing services to maintain compliance after certification.

