Oshkosh Corporation Showcases Commitment To Sustainability With Fiscal Year 2020 Sustainability Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Report, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today released its eighth annual Sustainability Report. The report reinforces the Company's continued focus on the future and commitment to lead business in a socially responsible way.

Oshkosh Corporation's sustainability strategy is guided by the four core areas of empowering our people, developing innovative products, building communities and operating sustainably. Throughout 2020, the Company made positive strides in all areas. This includes the launch of DaVinci, JLG's all-electric scissor lift, which is powered by a single lithium-ion battery and decreases power-consumption by 70%, as well as being part of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Coalition. Additionally, the Company progressed on key sustainability targets.

"At Oshkosh Corporation, our purpose is to make a difference in the lives of others. That means doing our part to build a more sustainable future through supporting our team members, our communities and developing innovative solutions," said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President, Chief Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Officer. "From launching electric products, to donating our time and talent to the communities where we live and work, to reducing our energy usage - we know we are better together and remain steadfast in our commitment to drive sustainability forward."

Highlights from the fiscal year 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Reducing normalized greenhouse gas emissions by 21.4% since 2014.

Donating $2.2 million to local communities.

Diverting 83% of waste from landfills.

Being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the fifth consecutive year.

In addition to being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh Corporation is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has also been named one of Barron's "100 Most Sustainable Companies," one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies and one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek.

To learn more, and access the fiscal year 2020 Sustainability Report, please click here: www.oshkoshcorp.com/impact/sustainability.

About Oshkosh CorporationAt Oshkosh (OSK) - Get Report, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG ®, Pierce ®, Oshkosh ® Defense, McNeilus ®, IMT ®, Jerr-Dan ®, Frontline™, Oshkosh ® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

