Oshkosh Corporation Named To The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Third Consecutive Year

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), highlighting Oshkosh's commitment to sustainable business practices. This is the third consecutive year the Company has achieved this esteemed designation.

"At Oshkosh, we strive to make a difference in people's lives," said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation Vice President, Chief Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Officer. "This means staying focused on doing what is right for our team members, customers, investors, communities and the environment. We are honored to be included as a member of this prestigious sustainability index for the third consecutive year."

"We congratulate Oshkosh Corporation for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Oshkosh not only received high marks from Dow Jones for its work on environmental matters (92nd percentile), but also received praise for its social initiatives (96th percentile) and governance and economic programs (98th percentile).

In addition to being listed in the 2021 DJSI, Oshkosh has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere™ for six consecutive years and one of Barron's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies for four consecutive years.

To learn more about Oshkosh's sustainability efforts, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com/impact.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

