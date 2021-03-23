Oshkosh Corporation Named To IDG CIO 100 List For Third Consecutive Year

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Report, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the IDG CIO 100 Award. This is the third consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has received this award for information technology excellence.

Oshkosh Corporation is among 100 organizations honored globally with the annual CIO 100 Award. Organizations are measured on their ability to deliver business value whether through the optimization of business processes, enablement of growth, strengthening of relationships with customers or creating competitive advantage.

"Digital technology plays a key role in Oshkosh Corporation's innovation and growth focus," said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. "From digital manufacturing to intelligent products and advanced analytics, digital technology propels us forward at Oshkosh Corporation."

Oshkosh Corporation's Digital Technology team is powered by team members around the world, all focused on solving business challenges.

"This achievement is a reflection of our Digital Technology team's commitment to our customers and driving strategic value with unique solutions," said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "We are honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year."

"This year's CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital adoption to adapt," said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. "We are honored to showcase these achievements and the spirit behind them at this year's virtual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August."

In addition to being named a CIO 100 Award winner, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron's, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (OSK) - Get Report, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

