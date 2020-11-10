OSEA Selects OceanX As 3PL Partner To Scale Fulfillment Of Skincare Line

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanX, a modern 3PL, announced today that OSEA Malibu (OSEA), a provider of safe and natural-derived skin care products, selected OceanX as their modern fulfillment partner to scale direct-to-consumer fulfillment.

Since 1996, OSEA has pioneered the movement for conscious, plant-based skincare. It prioritized the investment in quality ingredients over advertising and marketing of its products. Due to this, OSEA was a cult favorite that flew "under the radar" for years, only selling products online and in select retail stores/spas. Over the years, news began to spread about OSEA's quality/ efficacy, resulting in social media buzz and A-list customers that include Victoria Beckham, Emma Roberts and Naomi Watts.

Today OSEA's DTC order volume is rapidly increasing, and a growing number of high-end retailers are distributing OSEA products in stores across the nation. With this rapid growth, OSEA determined it was time to implement a new 3PL partner who could deliver premium experiences for DTC customers through fast, accurate and beautifully packaged shipments.

"Order accuracy, quality customer experiences, and accurate inventory information are a big deal for OSEA Malibu, which is why integrating directly to their web store was a priority for us when we onboarded them," said Georg Richter, Founder & CEO at OceanX. "This integration provides OSEA with access to OceanX's Analytics Portal, providing them with real-time shipping data, inventory visibility, and alerts when inventory is below the desired threshold. This alert system will ensure we're proactive against delayed shipments and backorders."

"OSEA's growth over the last few years has been incredible to be a part of. What started as a small business in my mom's garage, has expanded hugely in part due to our team and incredible partners," said Melissa Palmer, OSEA's CEO. "When choosing a new 3PL we needed a partner we could rely on as our business continues to grow rapidly. OceanX has become a wonderful partner helping our customers get the best experience possible when receiving their packages."

As the holiday season approaches, OSEA and OceanX are working closely to ensure DTC orders purchased during peak continue to be delivered successfully with the premier customer experience OSEA's customers expect.

About OceanX

OceanX is a modern fulfillment provider for industry-leading brands like Glossier, SkinMedica, Meaningful Beauty, Proactiv, and more, to help scale fulfillment operations with a suite of DTC, B2B, and Amazon 3P services. These services include a modern fulfillment-as-a-service solution, a real-time business intelligence platform, and a scalable customer care service. With a 99.5% same-day ship, two-day nationwide shipping coverage, 99.8%+ order accuracy, access to top-tier postage rates, and the ability to capture over 3,000 eCommerce orders per minute - OceanX has set the bar for what a premier solution provider should offer clients.

About OSEA Malibu

Founded in 1996, OSEA Skincare was inspired off the coast of Malibu uniting the elements—Ocean, Sun, Earth and Atmosphere—to deliver safe, effective wellness solutions for all. A potent blend of organic seaweed combined with active botanicals and essential oils deliver nutrients deep into the skin. OSEA is clean, vegan, cruelty-free and made in California.

