Osceola Capital Portfolio Company Avision Sales Group Completes Six Add-On Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avision Sales Group, an Osceola Capital portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of six additional companies: Angel-Cotton Associates, Apex Commercial Kitchen, Demlow Marketing, Mid-America Sales, Plexus Reps, and TRC Marketing. These partnerships strengthen Avision's presence in the Midwest and South, and expand coverage to the Central and Western regions of the U.S. to establish a national footprint across 46 states.

Angel-Cotton Associates was founded in 1993 and services janitorial and hygiene manufacturers on the West Coast. Apex Commercial Kitchen was founded in 2005 and services foodservice equipment and supply manufacturers in the Midwest. Demlow Marketing was founded in 1958 and services janitorial and hygiene manufacturers in the Southwest. Mid-America Sales was founded in 1987 and services janitorial and hygiene manufacturers in the Great Plains states. Plexus Reps was founded in 1992 and services janitorial and hygiene manufacturers in the Southeast. TRC Marketing was founded in 1940 and services janitorial, hygiene and foodservice equipment manufacturers in the Rocky Mountain states.

" Osceola and Avision are excited to welcome Angel-Cotton, Apex, Demlow, Mid-America, Plexus and TRC to the Avision family of companies. We have known the owners and team members of these businesses for many years, and they are a perfect fit with Avision's client-first approach to growth and operations," said Osceola Managing Partner Ben Moe. "We will remain focused on our aggressive buy-and-build expansion strategy and are enthusiastic about the opportunity to continue growing the Avision platform."

About Avision Sales GroupAvision Sales Group provides outsourced sales and marketing services to manufacturers to help them grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The Company acts as a representative of its manufacturer clients and facilitates relationships with customers across a range of services, including business development, sales planning and marketing efforts. Avision represents manufacturers in the janitorial, hygiene, safety, foodservice disposables, equipment and supply industries. Its product offerings include hand hygiene, cleaning chemicals, disinfectants, sanitation equipment, trashcan liners, gloves, take-out packaging, disposable tableware, and foodservice equipment. Please visit www.avisionsales.com for additional information.

About Osceola CapitalOsceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

For additional information about Avision Sales Group, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

