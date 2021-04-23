Oscar Winners Share Secrets At International Leadership Summit

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A heartwarming depiction of an African-American father styling his daughter's hair for the first time won the Academy Award for best animated short film last year.

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A heartwarming depiction of an African-American father styling his daughter's hair for the first time won the Academy Award for best animated short film last year. The film, Hair Love, catapulted the Lion Forge animation studio and its founder, David Steward III, and president, Carl Reed, to the forefront of the film industry. Now both men are sharing their distinct insights with thousands at the International Leadership Summit next week.

Founded by global Christian leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, the International Leadership Summit will feature several other talented leaders during the virtual event. The gathering will take place April 29 - May 1, featuring industry leaders who will speak to a variety of topics, including technology, criminal justice reform, faith and more. Steward and Reed will speak on April 29 at 11:45 a.m. CT during a breakout session titled "From Ministry to Mainstream," which will also feature other creatives and business leaders Terry Baker, Justin Savage and Ayoka Lawson.

An event that draws tens of thousands of pastors and leaders from around the globe, this annual summit aims to equip emerging change-makers with strategies and the infrastructural help to influence their communities.

"The creatives of the world bring us music, film and words. It is an honor to hear from leaders in this industry who can show others how to bring diversity and ministry into the rest of the world," said Jakes. "For anyone who has an interest in film, I urge you to attend this breakout session featuring some of the best creators in the business."

The complete list of speakers and schedule of events can be viewed online. Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and instrumental change agents to influence the world. Support for this year's summit comes from Janssen Pharmecuticals.

About The Potter's HouseLocated in Dallas, The Potter's House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House has five locations in Texas, Denver and Los Angeles.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscar-winners-share-secrets-at-international-leadership-summit-301276201.html

SOURCE International Leadership Summit