Oscar Health, Inc. Third Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its third quarter results after market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

Live Call: (833) 979-2864

(833) 979-2864 Conference ID: 3838797

3838797 Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar's investor relations website ( www.ir.hioscar.com) following November 10, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005210/en/