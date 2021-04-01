Oscar Health, Inc. First Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (NYSE:OSCR), the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform, will release its first quarter results after market on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (OSCR) , the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform, will release its first quarter results after market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET).

The conference call will be available on a live Internet webcast at www.ir.hioscar.com. Please note that this feature will be audio-only. The call will be archived and available on Oscar's investor relations website following May 13, 2021.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all.

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 members across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

