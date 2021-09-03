Oscar Health, Inc. Announces Participation In 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (OSCR) , the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced Co-Founder & CEO, Mario Schlosser, will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Oscar is expected to present at approximately 12:40 PM ET through a virtual webcast. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Oscar's investor relations site ( ir.hioscar.com) under the events tab.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 560,000 members as of June 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

