Oscar Health, Inc. Announces 2022 Market Expansion Plans, Culturally Competent Care Focus

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (OSCR) , the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, announced its Individual & Family market expansion plans for 2022. During the upcoming Open Enrollment period, the company plans to offer health insurance to individuals and families in 3 new states and 146 new counties. 1 With this expansion, Oscar will have a footprint in a total of 22 states and 607 counties across its Individual & Family, Medicare Advantage, and Small Group (including Cigna+Oscar) plans.

2022 will mark the fifth consecutive year Oscar expands its footprint. As a part of the 2022 expansion, Oscar will offer Individual and Family Plans for the first time in Arkansas, Illinois, and Nebraska. Oscar also will expand its existing state footprints in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. 2

"Our focus at Oscar has always been to expand access to high quality, low cost health care that meets the individual needs of our members," said Oscar Co-Founder and CEO Mario Schlosser. "In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has never been more important. With this latest market expansion, we're doubling down on our efforts to bring our members the most innovative and personalized care possible."

The expansion will also include the launch of new programs and plan designs built on Oscar's full-stack, consumer-focused technology, which allows for rapid response and adaptation to members' needs. Oscar will be expanding its Virtual Primary Care program offering to members on select plans in San Antonio and El Paso. Oscar's Virtual Primary Care program is powered by Oscar's technology platform, which is designed to help drive improved efficiency and superior engagement with members.

Oscar will leverage its insights and platform to build upon its Culturally Competent Care program, which was designed to provide tailored care access for members with diverse values, beliefs, and behaviors. This includes connecting members with culturally competent providers who can deliver care that meets their social, cultural, and linguistic needs.

Oscar also plans to launch an innovative new plan to better serve diabetic members. The plan will be available to members on Individual and Family Plans in most Oscar states 3. For members who enroll in the diabetes plan, they will enjoy cost-saving benefits, including:

$0 diabetic eye and foot exams

$0 labs to manage diabetes

Out of pocket costs for insulin are capped at $100/month

$0 PCP visits

"Our clinical philosophy centers around a belief that people will live a happier and healthier life if they have access to quality high value care at an affordable price," said Sameer Amin, Oscar's Chief Medical Officer. "By empowering patients with diabetes and helping them engage with the health care system early and often, we hope to create a differentiated experience for our members."

The specifics of Oscar's 2022 insurance plan portfolio are still being reviewed by regulators. Details regarding pricing, network partners, and added benefits will be available closer to the Open Enrollment Period this fall. More information can be found at www.hioscar.com.

About Oscar HealthOscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 560,000 members as of June 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

1 Pending regulatory approvals. 2 Pending regulatory approval. 3 The Oscar diabetes plan will be available to Individual & Family plan members in all states where Oscar offers health plans, except California, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Michigan.

