Oscar And Emory Healthcare Announce Collaboration To Offer Affordable Health Insurance, Care And Innovation

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") (OSCR) , the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, and Emory Healthcare, the most extensive health care system in Georgia, announced a collaboration to offer technology-connected health insurance and care at more than 250 provider locations in Georgia beginning 2022. This new collaboration brings an additional insurance coverage option to Georgians seeking care at Emory Healthcare in metro Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia.

Through the Oscar and Emory Healthcare initiative, more Georgia consumers have access to individual and family health insurance plans, focused on innovation and ease. The clinical and insurance experience will be driven by the combination of Emory Healthcare's leading network of providers via the Emory Healthcare Network's clinically integrated offering and Oscar's consumer-centric, technology-driven, innovative approach to customer service and care navigation.

"Emory Healthcare is pleased to collaborate with Oscar Health to offer an additional, high-quality health care plan for consumers at Emory locations throughout the state," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "Oscar's reputation of providing technology-driven insurance plans gives consumers another choice when deciding upon health care plans for themselves or their families."

"We look forward to collaborating with Emory Healthcare as a way of delivering access to affordable, personalized care to residents in over 250 provider locations across Georgia," said Dennis Hillen, Oscar's Southeast Region SVP. "At Oscar, we are committed to connecting members with a wealth of high-quality providers who are equipped to meet the specific needs of our members. This is a commitment that we're proud to share with Emory Healthcare."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have continued to lose health care coverage as a result of unemployment. During the Open Enrollment period, these health plans will be sold on the federal health insurance exchange, with coverage to begin on January 1, 2022. Oscar and Emory Healthcare plans and care will include personalized health care coverage designed around each members' needs and easy to access specialty, pharmacy and wellness benefits designed to deliver savings.

Oscar and Emory Healthcare look forward to delivering an innovative, affordable health care experience which fits the lives of Georgia members in 2022 and beyond.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. ("Oscar") is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members' experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with more than 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,701 licensed patient beds, more than 2,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.

