OSC Requests New Members For The Registrant Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking applicants for membership on its Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC).

In recognizing the importance of consulting with our stakeholders, the OSC's RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee also plays a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule making initiatives that promote investor protection and fair and efficient capital markets.

Established in 2012, the RAC meets approximately four times a year, in addition to ad hoc meetings as required. The Committee consists of ten to twelve members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC. Membership terms for the RAC are for twenty-four months, after which membership may be reconstituted.

The RAC is chaired by Debra Foubert, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation.

Interested parties should submit their resume indicating their relevant experience by October 30, 2020.

Resumes to be considered for membership may be forwarded in writing to: compliance@osc.gov.on.ca.

Any questions regarding the RAC can be addressed to:

Felicia TedescoDeputy Director, Compliance and Registrant RegulationOntario Securities Commission 416-593-8273 ftedesco@osc.gov.on.ca

Merzana MartinakisSenior Accountant, Compliance and Registrant RegulationOntario Securities Commission416-593-2398 mmartinakis@osc.gov.on.ca

