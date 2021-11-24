OSC Provides Funding To Prosper Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is providing approximately $2.7 million in funding for Prosper Canada, a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation.

"The OSC's funding will allow Prosper Canada and its community partners to deliver financial literacy, counselling and investor protection resources to financially vulnerable Canadians," said Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO of the OSC.

The funding is an allocation from the OSC's Designated Fund and will be provided to Prosper Canada in annual instalments of approximately $900,000 over three years.

"We're pleased to work with the OSC on this important project that will help Ontarians to build their financial stability, security and resilience," said Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada. "We want to ensure that all financially vulnerable Canadians have access to the financial policies, programs, products, and advice they need to build their financial wellbeing."

