OSC Announces New Members Of The Investor Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced three new members of its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) following a public application process.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced three new members of its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) following a public application process.

The IAP advises and comments on proposed rules, policies and investor protection initiatives, while considering the views of a broad range of investors through consultation with investors and organizations representing investors.

The new IAP members are:

Brigitte Catellier: Ms. Catellier is co-director of the Investor Protection Clinic at Osgoode Hall Law School where she is also an adjunct professor. The Clinic provides free legal advice to people who believe their investments were mishandled and who cannot afford a lawyer. As co-director of the Clinic she oversees all activities including strategic direction, file management, student supervision and seminar instruction. Ms. Catellier obtained her BCL/LLB degrees from McGill University and was admitted to the Quebec Bar. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute, Ms. Catellier is a Member of the Board of Governance Professionals of Canada and currently serves as VP, Corporate Governance at Meridian Credit Union.

Ivy Lam: Ms. Lam is the director of the recently-launched University of Toronto Investor Protection Clinic, which provides free legal services and public legal education to members of vulnerable communities who are at risk of suffering harm, or may have suffered harm, relating to their investments. The Clinic engages in a broad range of activities to educate the community and promote investor protection and rights. Ms. Lam is a senior lawyer with over 20 years experience in private practice at top law firms and as in-house counsel.

Supriya Kapoor: Ms. Kapoor is the founder and principal of Aurelius GRP, an investment governance, regulatory and policy consultancy. As a regulatory consultant Ms. Kapoor provides advice and guidance to develop effective compliance programs, operational infrastructures, and robust governance structures to ensure investor needs and interests are being appropriately met. Ms. Kapoor has over 20 years experience in securities regulatory compliance, including as Chief Compliance Officer and a member of management of multiple registered firms.

The new members have been appointed for two-year terms effective April 1, 2021.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process, and new members were selected to ensure that the IAP continues to represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives.

The OSC would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing IAP members Jacqueline Allen, Ilana Singer and Malcolm Heins for their valuable contributions during their terms.

Full biographical information on all IAP members, along with details on meetings, submissions and other activity, is available in the Investor Advisory Panel section of the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission