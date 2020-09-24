OSC Announces Agenda And Opens Registration For Virtual Dialogue 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) virtual conference Dialogue 2020: What comes next? This year's agenda features prominent financial industry leaders examining the impact of the COVID-19...

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC) virtual conference Dialogue 2020: What comes next?

This year's agenda features prominent financial industry leaders examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian financial landscape. Speakers will discuss the role of regulation in rebuilding the economy, supporting growth and advancing investor interests. The virtual conference will include important conversations about accelerating innovation, strengthening capital formation and reducing regulatory burden in Ontario's capital markets.

The Honourable Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Ontario, will provide opening remarks, followed by a keynote discussion that brings together five esteemed former OSC Chairs to share their perspectives on the unique regulatory issues of the day.

Attendees will also receive an update on the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce from its Chair, Walied Soliman, Canadian Chair, Norton Rose Fulbright.

OSC Dialogue 2020 will take place on November 4, 2020. The cost to register is $135 plus HST. The agenda and list of speakers are available on the OSC's website.

Attendees will be eligible for IIROC and FP Canada continuing education credits and may be eligible for Law Society of Ontario and CPA Ontario substantive hours.

