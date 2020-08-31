Osaka Gas Wins Plug And Play Energy's Corporate Innovation Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaka Gas received the Energy Corporate Innovation Award from Plug and Play at its Summer Summit 2020. Osaka Gas is one of the longest standing partners of Plug and Play Energy and has been leveraging the Plug and Play ecosystem to source startups.

"We've been really excited to work with Osaka Gas the past four years, and we are grateful to see that their participation in Plug and Play activities across different verticals to source startups for their US subsidiary and various business units in Japan has increased," said Wade Bitaraf, Founder of Plug and Play Energy. "They also have had multiple mergers and acquisitions. They recently acquired Sabin Oil & Gas, and have invested in SolAmerica, a US solar project developer, Igloo, a UK household energy supplier, and HACARUS, a Japanese lightweight and explainable AI startup."

"It's a great honor to be able to accept this award on behalf of Daigas Group. We look at innovation as a critical driver to grow our company and the innovation ecosystem at Plug and Play is an excellent source for us to reach out to startups in various fields such as smart cities, industrial IoT, enterprise software, cyber security, and of course, energy and sustainability," said Junji Yoshida, Senior Vice President, Silicon Valley Office, at Osaka Gas USA. "We are really looking forward to collaborating with not only startups but also large enterprises."

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play has built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, its programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, it has created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in the community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

About Osaka GasOsaka Gas is a gas company based in the Kansai region of Japan, focusing on the production, supply, and sale of city gas, gas applications, and electricity. On March 8, 2018, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. launched a new group brand, Daigas Group. The Daigas Group, the new group brand, symbolizes Pursuing Innovation. Daigas embodies the pledge of being "Dynamic and Innovative" to achieve the vision, while being "Genuine and Studious" to find the needs of customers and offer innovative solutions to enhance their life and business, which has been practiced in the Group's business for over 110 years. Together with other group companies, Osaka Gas aims to be an innovative energy and service company that continues to be the first choice of their customers. For more information, visit https://www.osakagas.co.jp/en/.

