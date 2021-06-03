Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces Richard Ortoli's Re-Election As A "Conseiller Des Français De L'Étranger"

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, announced today that its co-founder and head of the firm's Real Estate and International practices, Richard Ortoli, was re-elected on Sunday May...

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, announced today that its co-founder and head of the firm's Real Estate and International practices, Richard Ortoli, was re-elected on Sunday May 30, 2021 as one of the five "conseiller des Français de l'étranger" for the Tristate area and Bermuda Consular District (representatives of the 29,000 French citizens living in this Consular District). This re-election marks Richard's fourth time since 2009 reprising his role as an elected local representative.

He is also a member, representing the United States, of the 90-member "Assemblée des Français de l'étranger" (the Assembly of the overseas French). The Assemblée advises the French government on issues affecting and of interest to French nationals living outside France.

The other elected "conseillers" alongside Ortoli are: Gerard Epelbaum, Annie Michel, Pascale Richard, and Emeline Foster.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLPFounded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, global mobility and employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

