Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces Promotion Of Jason Ye To Partner

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Ye as a partner of the firm, effective April 1, 2021. Jason's promotion from "of counsel" to partner is in response to his personal contribution to the unprecedented growth within the firm's Asia practice, as the co-chair of the firm's Asian practice. His work has also been recognized outside of the firm, as evidenced by being selected for the 2020 New York Metro Corporate and Securities Law "Super Lawyer" Rising Stars list.

Mr. Ye concentrates his practice on cross-border corporate and capital market transactions and has represented many domestic and international companies, investment banks and institutional investors on transactions including initial and secondary public offerings, alternative public offerings, and private placements. Mr. Ye also regularly represents public companies, particularly those based in Asia, regarding their NYSE or Nasdaq initial listing and post-listing financing and compliance.

"Jason will be a great addition to our partnership team," commented William Rosenstadt, the managing partner of Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP. "Jason's promotion reflects the impressive contribution that he has made to the growth of firm's overall international portfolio."

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLPFounded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York law firm representing domestic and international clients worldwide with vision and ambition. With its attorneys' abilities to speak nine different languages, the firm is able to provide cutting-edge and solution-oriented legal advice to international clients globally in a broad variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, merger and acquisitions, real estate, global mobility and employment, intellectual property and commercial litigation.

