Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces Partner Jason Ye As Recipient Of The 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans In Business Award

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, today announced that Jason Ye, firm's Partner and Asia Practice Co-Chair is a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award established by the Asian American Business Development Center. Each year, the prestigious award highlights the highest achievements of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals, and corporate executives who have an influential role in driving the United States economy.

"I am honored to be recognized as an Asian American businessman making a difference here in the United States," said Jason. "As a Chinese immigrant, I have always strived to bridge the gap between the two entirely different cultures and values. I am excited to see what is next for the future of Asian American businesses in the United States as well as be a part of it."

As a Partner at the firm, Mr. Ye concentrates his practice on cross-border corporate and capital market transactions and has represented many domestic and international companies, investment banks and institutional investors on transactions including initial and secondary public offerings, alternative public offerings, and private placements. Mr. Ye was selected to the 2021 and 2020 New York Metro Corporate and Securities Law "Super Lawyer" Rising Stars list. Jason currently sits on the Alumni Steering Committee of the Rutgers Center for Corporate Law and Governance. An expert on China-related capital market matters, Jason has been invited to many speaking engagements globally and quoted on numerous occasions by major media outlets in the U.S. and China. Mr. Ye will be recognized alongside the other candidates at the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards Gala Dinner set to take place on September 15, 2021, in New York, NY.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, global mobility and employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

About The Asian American Business Development CenterThe Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy.

