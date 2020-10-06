Orthopreneur Internet Marketing Recognized Among Top SEO & Digital Marketing Agencies In 2020

According to both Moz Domain Authority and Ahrefs Domain Rating, Orthopreneur is one of the top agencies in the United States for digital marketing and SEO services.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopreneur Internet Marketing https://orthopreneur.com is proud to receive dual distinctions from SEOlium for being a top digital marketing agency in the United States providing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as well as multiple digital marketing services for the orthodontic profession.

Orthopreneur has been at the forefront of orthodontic web design and SEO since 2008, providing clients with leading-edge orthodontic websites and online marketing services to improve rankings in local search. Orthopreneur takes an approach centered on "Expertise Without Extra Fees" that enables clients to attract more new patients and increase exposure on search engines such as Google and Bing to attract new patients without decimating their marketing budget.

"While the rankings are somewhat comprehensive, they only include a handful of orthodontic web agency specialists on the list and none of the top providers which dominate the field," says Mary Kay Miller, Founder & CEO of Orthopreneur. "This serves as validation that Orthopreneur has earned its rightful place among the top agencies in the U.S. offering digital marketing and SEO services for orthodontic practices."

"We pride ourselves on transparency and integrity," adds Jeff Slater, Director of Marketing & Operations at Orthopreneur. "We don't just want clients to invest in our services; we want them to really understand what they're getting, why these services are important, and what sets us apart from other agencies as a leader in the orthodontic industry."

