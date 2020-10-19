Orthopedic Surgeon Launches Innovative Case Management Platform

With the CaseCTRL platform, surgeons schedule more cases while decreasing the administrative workload for themselves and their practices.

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic surgeon Ashvin K. Dewan, MD, in partnership with veteran systems engineer Pamela Singh and software expert Saachi Roye, announces the launch of CaseCTRL, a modern surgical case management platform that allows any surgical practice to harness artificial intelligence and automation to improve and accelerate surgical care delivery.

CaseCTRL is the brainchild of Dr. Dewan, a practicing surgeon in Texas. "Every year, millions of dollars are lost due to administrative waste with case scheduling," he says. "Surgeons have grown complacent, following low-tech processes to support their high-tech surgery. This contributes to mismanaged caseloads and preventable cancellations. We designed CaseCTRL to empower everyone in the surgical chain of command and eliminate inefficiencies."

At the heart of CaseCTRL is Case Builder. Leveraging artificially intelligent algorithms, a surgeon can construct a case within seconds. The platform's HIPAA-compliant Repository then references the surgeon's case preferences and disseminates the information immediately to appropriate stakeholders, eliminating surgeon dependency. The platform's Risk Analyzer decision support tool assesses patient/case risk factors and generates actionable feedback to mitigate complications. Automatic notifications, including a virtual patient guide, further enhance care coordination, liberating the scheduler from time-consuming tasks.

Since CaseCTRL tracks and audits every step of surgical coordination, scheduling responsibilities are reliably delegated across multiple persons. During the pandemic, where cases are constantly rescheduled and personnel may need to unexpectedly quarantine or share work, this transparency is even more essential for business continuity.

"CaseCTRL is designed to optimize and supercharge scheduling," Dr. Dewan says. "What's different about our platform is that it tackles scheduling where the surgical journey begins: in the clinic with the patient. From there, CaseCTRL delivers end-to-end support of the entire surgical process, even nurturing undecided surgical candidates, ultimately delivering a significant boost to the bottom line."

The end results of using CaseCTRL: increased case volume, decreased cancellations, increased accountability, greater collaboration between stakeholders, and more confident engaged patients. Within a year, a busy orthopedic surgeon typically books forty additional cases and hundreds of thousands of dollars more in collections.

CaseCTRL, which is customizable to any surgeon's workflow, can be implemented in as little as two weeks. CaseCTRL engages the surgeon, scheduler, administrator, and any ambulatory surgery center or hospital representative to match CaseCTRL to existing processes. The system can function as a standalone app or integrate with the electronic medical record system (EMR).

"Imagine a surgeon liberated from paperwork, with more time for patients, using smart algorithms to expertly transfer their knowledge," CaseCTRL Co-Founder Singh says. "Imagine a patient using a confidence-inspiring virtual guide to prepare for surgery. Imagine a scheduler 33% more efficient thanks to error-reducing automation. Finally, imagine a practice administrator in control of the case pipeline with the data needed to identify leaks or bottlenecks. That's the power of CaseCTRL."

About CaseCTRL

CaseCTRL is a modern surgical case management standalone platform or appliance for any EMR, built by surgeons, for surgeons. CaseCTRL's point-of-care tools help surgeons craft a case within seconds, harnessing artificial intelligence to automate the completion of administrative processes and disseminate information to the appropriate stakeholders. CaseCTRL's silo-busting technology empowers the team, eliminates surgeon/scheduler dependency, and supercharges the scheduling process. The CaseCTRL platform delivers end-to-end case support, increased surgical volume and collections, reduced administrative waste, and enhanced patient and staff satisfaction. To schedule a demo, visit casectrl.com, call (281) 356-0595, or email info@casectrl.com.

For More Information: Media Contact: Pamela SinghPhone: 281.356.0595Email: 256913@email4pr.com

Find CaseCTRL on TwitterFind CaseCTRL on LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopedic-surgeon-launches-innovative-case-management-platform-301154449.html

SOURCE CaseCTRL